Avid runner struck by hit-and-run driver, Miramar cops say. ‘Her husband is devastated’

Onyxia Delinois, an avid jogger, was so far ahead of her running pack Saturday morning that no one in her group saw the car that smashed into her, casting her onto the grass along the road in Miramar.

The driver who hit her did not stick around. Miramar police are now asking for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who left the 26-year-old runner and insurance agent fighting for her life in the hospital in critical condition.

“Her husband is devastated,” Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Ordaz told the Miami Herald. Roosevelt Delinois told police his wife “excels in everything she does.”

According to police, Delinois was hit between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Saturday by a vehicle as she was jogging eastbound on the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway.

“A passerby noticed her body lying on the grass and called police,” Ordaz said. “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information on who may have done this to contact Miramar PD immediately at 954-602-4000.”

Onyxia and Roosevelt Delinois at their wedding in Boca Raton in November 2023.

Delinois posted video of her competition at the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half in January on her Instagram page, set to a soundtrack of Ocean Alley’s “Confidence.” The song’s lyric calls out, “It’s all about confidence, baby/She was a confident lady.”