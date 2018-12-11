This 87-year-old skier still races and has a basement packed full of every pair of skis he's owned

George Raham still feels joy when he looks out from the top of a skill hill.

For 82 years, he's been skiing — and collecting more than 60 pairs of skis along the way. He's never thrown a pair out, so they're all gathered in what he calls his "ski basement."

"I've just never lost my interest in it," Raham said.

He lives in the perfect place to keep it up, too. His home, which he shares with his wife, is in Harvie Heights, a hamlet on the outskirts of Canmore in Alberta's Rocky Mountains.

"I'm still strong on my skis. I feel a lot younger. You know, I'm better on my skis than I am on my feet walking around," he said. "It still gives me the thrill I got 80 years ago."

The avid skier, now aged 87, has maintained his love of the sport his entire life. He now competes regularly, with two races planned for this season, and he hits the slopes upward of 50 times each winter.

The whooshing of the wind and sliding of the skis brings a feeling of freedom he remembers from the first time he spotted a skier.

In North Toronto as a five-year-old boy on a toboggan, he came across an athlete standing on a pair of boards and sliding downhill. The concept immediately caught his imagination.

Each of his more than 60 pairs skis holds a memory, but none more than his first pair.

The little red boards are well-worn and no longer have the simple straps that once wrapped over his toes and around the heels of his rubber boots.

Teaching his son

When Raham became a father, one of sons asked to learn the sport, too. Raham taught David with the red skis.

"It was wonderful for me to see how he took to it, and he took to it beautifully. He had a natural grace on his skis," Raham said.

For years, the two skied together and took part in the annual Bruno Engler Memorial Race, albeit in different age categories. But David was killed two years ago in a work-related accident, a loss the family feels acutely today.

"It's something that I miss when I'm out skiing, not having him with me," Raham said.

Raham's wife, Marian Raham, said she fondly remembers the two skiing in the Torchlight Parade at Mount Norquay, and having family ski days with both their sons.

"It was just a good family thing. You could go out together and have the day together," she said. "It was good for everyone, kids included."

