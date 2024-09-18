Avignon rape trial: Gisele Pelicot tells court her attackers are ‘degenerates’

The woman at the centre of the Monster of Avignon multiple rape trial on Wednesday accused her attackers of being “degenerates” as she gave evidence in a case that has caused international shockwaves.

Gisele Pelicot, 71, gave permission for the court to view horrific videos of her being drugged and raped by dozens of men, including her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot.

All are accused of “aggravated rape”, while Mr Pelicot has admitted drugging his wife and violating her over a 10-year period.

The trial at the Vaucluse Criminal Court, in Avignon, has portrayed Mr Pelicot as one of the worst sex offenders in recent French history.

But Ms Pelicot has been listening to insults from some of the defendants in court, including some who say she was complicit.

“Not for a second did I give my consent to Mr Pelicot, nor to these men who are behind me,” she said.

“Since I arrived in this courtroom, I have been humiliated. I have been called an alcoholic, an accomplice of Mr Pelicot.

“I have heard everything. You have to have a degree of patience to endure everything I have to hear.”

As her cross-examination continued, Ms Pelicot raised her voice, stared at the accused, and said: “For me, they are degenerates.”

Mr Pelicot admitted all the charges against him on Tuesday, saying he had contacted his co-accused in online chat rooms before filming their crimes at his family home.

“I admit to the charges in their entirety,” he told the court. “I am a rapist, just like everyone else in this courtroom. They cannot say otherwise.”

A courtroom sketch of Pelicot giving evidence (Reuters)

As the cross-examination continued, Pelicot insisted he “still loves” his ex-wife.

“I loved her well for 40 years and loved her badly for 10 years,” he said. “I ruined everything, I lost everything. I should never have done that”

Pelicot said he started the attacks because he was “utterly idle” in retirement.

He also claimed he “considered suicide” after learning his wife was having an alleged affair.

Pelicot has been on remand since 2020, when he was first arrested on suspicion of drugging and then raping Ms Pelicot, while inviting men he had contacted online to do the same.

Last week, psychologists described Mr Pelicot as a Jekyll and Hyde character who appeared like a normal husband during the day, and then drugged his wife so strangers could rape her at night.

He was first arrested in September 2020 for secretly filming up women’s skirts at a supermarket in Carpentras.

His devices were searched, and there were hundreds of pornographic videos and photos of women.

While in custody Mr Pelicot reported a hard drive, hidden under a printer, which contained a file called “abuses”. Inside were some 3,800 photos and videos of Ms Pelicot being raped, between 2011 and 2020.

Pelicot leaving court in Avignon on Wednesday (Reuters)

Detectives have listed a total of 92 rapes committed by 72 men, 51 of whom have been identified.

Mr Pelicot is said to have sedated his wife by putting Temesta – a powerful anxiolytic – into her evening dinner.

Alleged rapists involved in the case include civil servants, ambulance workers, soldiers, prison guards, nurses, a journalist, a municipal councillor, and truck drivers.

In a separate case, Mr Pelicot has been charged with raping and murdering a 23-year-old estate agent in Paris in 1991.

He has admitted one attempted rape in 1999 after DNA testing proved a case against him.

The Avignon aggravated rape case is due to last until 21 December.

Fourteen of the other defendants have also admitted rape, while the rest deny any wrongdoing.