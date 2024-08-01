How to avoid exercise burnout
We're used to hearing about work place burnout, but have you ever heard of exercise burnout?
"When you are younger, it feels like you have all the time in the world to do things. I am now coming to terms with the fact that 'someday' is a lot smaller of a window."
Younger generations are being diagnosed with breast, pancreatic, liver and other cancers earlier at higher rates than previous generations — and are dying more often, new research warns.
GARHMUKTESHWAR, India (AP) — They were found in gutters, on streets, in bushes. They were boarded on trains, deserted in hospitals, dumped at temples. They were sent away for being sick or outliving paychecks or simply growing too old.
"By the time we got him back into the ER, he started crying blood, and the terror in his eyes was palpable. He went downhill fast."
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
The celebrity chef said she opted to keep her tongue after doctors suggested “100% removal” to increase her survival rate
A woman left unemployed for two years was diagnosed with an iodine deficiency after being told no one has had it "since the 1800s". Kristin Dainis, 39, suddenly started having "energy crashes" 15 years ago which became so bad she would be left gasping for air. But doctors dismissed her symptoms and said she was simply "working too hard". Kristin continued to struggle with the crashes and brain fog and self diagnosed herself with an iodine deficiency after Googling her symptoms. She went to her doctor with her self-diagnosis and private test results but was told 'no one has had an iodine deficiency since the 1800s'.
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
The actress said on her podcast that a producer called the bags under her eyes "so big" while she was filming a show
More than four million people are diagnosed with a form of diabetes in Canada, yet despite the probability of knowing someone with the condition many misconceptions remain. President and CEO of Diabetes Canada Laura Syron sits down with host Brayden Jagger Haines to discuss on how to dispel the rumours.
Some nonstick cookware can cause an illness called Teflon Flu, which results when you inhale fumes from an overheated pan. Here's what you should know about avoiding this rare condition.
An expert explains how bleach can affect your respiratory system.
This "fantastic" walking pad has over 4,300 five-star reviews.
Don Saladino, Ryan Reynolds' personal trainer, mastering the basics is key for longevity, from sleeping enough to eating plenty of fiber.
A new study explores the swift and far-reaching spread of suicidal behaviors after the suicides of Robin Williams in 2014, and of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, which occurred within three days of each other in 2018.
The comedian previously entered a rehabilitation facility in July 2023 for treatment related to his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder diagnoses
The former president and his VP nominee have said states with abortion bans should be able to monitor women’s pregnancies
A Kansas woman on Tuesday sued the University of Kansas Health System for refusing to give her a medically necessary abortion in 2022, accusing the hospital of violating a federal law on emergency room treatment. Mylissa Farmer's lawsuit, filed in federal court in Kansas City, appeared to be the first case against a hospital under the federal law for witholding an abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling ending the longstanding nationwide right to abortion.
It's why Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik wears his trademark glasses.
Diets with higher amounts of processed meats were found to have increased risk of cognitive conditions