Avoid washing your woollens to help save planet, says John Lewis

John Lewis is advising its customers to avoid washing their woollens to help save the planet.

The retail chain is rolling out a new scheme advising shoppers on how to extend the life of their cashmere, bedding and baby clothing via QR codes on products.

It hopes to enable people to properly care for their products to make them last longer and reduce their environmental footprint.

For cashmere, the retailer says it is key not to wash too often, because it can damage the fibres, causing them to ultimately break down.

Fabric conditioner should be avoided, as it can cause knitwear to thin and develop holes.

It also says jumpers should never be hung up, and only ever be folded, to avoid them becoming stretched and misshapen, and difficult to wear.

Some five per cent of the UK’s emissions come from clothing consumption, and estimates suggest that extending the life of an item by just nine months can cut the environmental impact by as much as 30 per cent.

Cashmere under scrutiny

“We appreciate that each purchase is a considered purchase for our customers, especially at this time of the year,” said Catherine Loader, sustainability specialist, circular economy at John Lewis Partnership. “We strongly believe in supporting and educating our customers on the care of their products.”

She added: “This is just the start, we’re hoping to expand the codes across all categories and make sure that customers have the knowledge to care for their products properly.”

Cashmere in particular has come under scrutiny for its environmental credentials, as a single sweater uses up the fleece of as many as six goats. This compares to five jumpers that can be made from the wool of one sheep.

The rise of cheaper cashmere and therefore growing demand has led to more grazing by nomadic farmers in China and Mongolia, impacting local grasslands and leading to concerns over animal welfare.

John Lewis has said, “as a responsible retailer, we choose our suppliers very carefully and are committed to ensuring high standards of animal welfare”.

The advice from John Lewis speaks to a dilemma for retailers trying to prove their green credentials without discouraging people from making purchases.

‘Pre-loved fashion’

It comes amid a growing push within the fashion industry against excessive consumption and a rising popularity of second-hand and vintage products.

Last year TV show Love Island dropped its fast fashion sponsor in favour of a partnership with eBay, leading to a 1,400 per cent boost in searches for “pre-loved fashion”.

There have also been increasing calls for people to stop or reduce their washing, and only wash in cold water.

In 2019, fashion designer Stella McCartney said she was not a “fan of dry cleaning or any cleaning, really.”

“Basically, in life, rule of thumb: if you don’t absolutely have to clean anything, don’t clean it,” she told an interviewer. “I wouldn’t change my bra every day and I don’t just chuck stuff into a washing machine because it’s been worn.”

Chip Leigh, the CEO of Levi’s, has said he never washes his jeans, preferring instead to spot clean, because of the damage it does in the long run.

In 2020, the jeans brand introduced a new concept store in London dedicated to repaired and recycled pairs, and it offers an in-house mending service to keep jeans in circulation.

