Avon Lake City Schools to put bond issue, operating levy on November ballot
One year after a bond issue failed in Avon Lake, the school district will once again make its case to voters.
One year after a bond issue failed in Avon Lake, the school district will once again make its case to voters.
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
He also revealed what will happen if Joe Biden provokes Trump at this week's debate.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
When Donald Trump was indicted last year for pilfering classified documents from the White House, court filings included photos of state secrets stashed throughout his country-club-turned-residence in, among other unsecured spaces, a ballroom, a bathroom, and Trump’s bedroom.On Monday night, following Trump’s latest disingenuous contention—that the FBI agents who seized and reviewed the contents of boxes upon boxes of sensitive materials stored at Mar-a-Lago “failed to maintain” the exact order
ZURICH (Reuters) -Four bankers who helped a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have lost their attempt to overturn convictions for failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions. Zurich High Court on Tuesday upheld an earlier judgement against the men who assisted Sergey Roldugin, a concert violist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government. Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin's eldest daughter, deposited millions in a bank account with the Swiss branch of Gazprom Bank in Zurich between 2014 and 2016.
What Justices Alito and Thomas are doing is unethical, and if elected I’ll push to impeach them | Opinion
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
"I would be very surprised if he’s anything other than that," the New York Times reporter told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
The suggestion from Donald Trump's first White House press secretary prompted a brutal reminder.
There was tension in U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom on Monday afternoon as the controversial jurist—already facing criticism that she is in the tank for Donald Trump, who appointed her to the bench during his single term in the White House—snapped at one of the government attorneys prosecuting Trump for unlawfully hoarding classified documents after leaving office.The exchange occurred during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, with prosecutors arguing for
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction, but keeping others connected to the case off limits until he is sentenced July 11.
Donald Trump’s niece explained why “there is no greater threat to the women of America” than him.
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump, saying ‘expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential’
The House Judiciary Committee plans to take the first step toward holding President Joe Biden's ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, in contempt of Congress, two sources familiar with the committee's plans tell ABC News. The committee plans to hold a "markup" on the contempt resolution on Thursday, which would be followed by a committee vote, the sources said. The move would pave the way for a floor vote in the House to hold Zwonitzer in contempt.
It could help debunk a right-wing narrative, said the former Democratic senator from Missouri.
TORONTO — An urban Toronto riding that has been a Liberal-safe seat for three decades appears to be on the verge of falling to the Tories in an upset win for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.
The Biden administration is moving towards lifting a de facto ban on American military contractors deploying to Ukraine, four US officials familiar with the matter told CNN, to help the country’s military maintain and repair US-provided weapons systems.
Jason Selvig of The Good Liars said he had never seen this before at one of the former president's rallies.