Avon and Somerset Police announce new station in Bath

Plans to open a new police station in a city have been announced, following community feedback.

Avon and Somerset Police's new station, Plymouth House, will be based in Monmouth Street in Bath. It is scheduled to open in Autumn 2025.

Mark Shelford, the Police and Crime Commissioner for the force, has been pushing for the new station since he worked as a local councillor.

"It's vital that policing is visible in all our communities," he said.

Plymouth House will replace current bases at Redbridge House on Lower Bristol Road and the One Stop Stop in Lewis House on Manvers Street, where the police team has been co-located within the city's council offices.

Design consultants are due to be appointed shortly and refurbishment works are expected to start later this year.

Mr Shelford added: "This new station will provide reassurance to residents and businesses in the area as part of our commitment to delivering an efficient and effective police force for everyone in Avon and Somerset.

"I'm looking forward to its opening next year."

'Visible policing presence'

Sarah Crew, the force's chief constable, added: "This is a move our staff and our community have been asking for, and I'm delighted to be delivering it for them.

"The feedback we've received is that our teams work most effectively when they are together day to day and under one roof.

"Plymouth House will allow the Bath Neighbourhood Policing and Response teams to work together and be joined by some of our specialist teams such as intel.

"We will also have opportunities at this new base for cross agency working, which will include working with Bath and North East Somerset Council and the violence reduction units.

"I know that the community also want a visible policing presence in the heart of the city.

"Plymouth House will be designed sustainably, with quality facilities suitable for modern and future ways of working, and staff wellbeing at the core of the plans."

Story continues

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk