Avs Party to the Puck before each home game
The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their coach on Friday, bringing in someone with Stanley Cup-winning experience to try to help the storied franchise end the longest championship drought in the NHL. Berube coached the St. Louis Blues to the Cup in 2019. The Maple Leafs have not won since 1967, when the league had just six teams.
Four unanswered goals in the third period is the kind of thing the Hurricanes have done to others. But one bad goal opened the floodgates and ended their season.
Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. ET after trying to enter the golf course.
VANCOUVER — Rick Tocchet challenged his Vancouver Canucks to up their game. The team responded to the head coach in a big way Thursday, coming back from an early deficit to grind out a crucial 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Tocchet wasn't surprised his players answered the call. “The bounce back or whatever you want to call it, it's been all year," he said. "I mean, it happened a few times this year where we didn't like our effort and we dealt wi
After another earlier-than-expected exit from the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes now face decisions on at least 15 free agents.
BOSTON (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice watched his team escape one breakaway after another and still manage to eliminate the Boston Bruins in six games. So he didn’t want to overanalyze the team’s second straight trip to the Eastern Conference final. “In truth, some of it’s luck,” Maurice said Friday night after Florida beat Boston 2-1 to win their second-round playoff series. “We gave up four ‘A’ chances in the second period that we just got lucky on that they didn’t go in. “And that
BOSTON (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice considered it a good omen when the fire alarm went off at the team hotel Friday afternoon, just as he was settling in for a pre-game nap. “In my career, the number of times that something got messed up at the hotel … it’s like a guaranteed win,” Maurice said after a 2-1 victory over Boston earned the Panthers a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. “I said, ‘If this holds true, I guarantee we’re winning today.’" Maurice's superstition held true
Will Zalatoris urged his parents Richard and Catherine to stay home this weekend and not follow him around at the PGA Championship. It's not worth the trouble, Zalatoris told them. The headaches involved in getting in and around Valhalla Golf Club were simply too great.
Mike Tindall and his wife Zara stepped out for a family day out where the former England rugby player was pictured alongside his parents Linda and Philip – and Mike shared a rare photo to mark the occasion…
MacIntyre was just three shots off the lead when he hit a wild second shot on the par-five seventh.
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored short-handed for his third goal of the tournament as defending champion Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Norway on Thursday. After giving up five third-period goals in a 7-6 overtime win over Austria on Tuesday, Canada left little to chance against the Norwegians. Brandon Tanev, Andrew Mangiapane and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, which outshot Norway 33-6 in a drama-free win. “Our response was very good t
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasn't too outraged over the disputed hit he took that's sidelined him for the past two games. Because in his view, hurting players comes with the territory in the postseason. “The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has," Marchand said Thursday on the eve of Game 6 against Florida as the Bruins try to avoid playoff elimination. "People don’t say that but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hu
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” Butker appeared as the commencement speaker last week at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, and said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children. Butker also said some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of A
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers will start Stuart Skinner in net tonight for a must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks. Skinner replaces goalie Calvin Pickard, who was Edmonton's starter for Games 4 and 5. The 25-year-old Skinner was in net for the first three games of the best-of-seven series before he was replaced in the third period of Game 3 after allowing four goals on 15 shots. Pickard came on in relief, making his NHL playoff debut at the age of 3
The Dutchman was off the pace in second practice, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way.
Woods carded a second round of 77 at Valhalla to finish seven over par.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.