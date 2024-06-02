'Aw, rain': Taylor Swift sings in a downpour on Eras Tour's first night in Lyon, France

Mark the first night in Lyon, France, as a rain show for the Eras Tour.

"Aw, rain," Taylor Swift exclaimed to the sold-out show inside Groupama Stadium as she floated onto the stage during the "Speak Now" era.

Gray clouds loomed over the open-roofed stadium for the first hour of Swift's first show in the city in Eastern France. The band played underneath tents on both sides of the stage. The VIP and production booths on the ground floor were in tents as well. Some audience members wore colorful ponchos.

What was a slow-start sprinkle during "Enchanted," turned into a full downpour minutes later in the "Reputation" era. Swift and her dancers embraced the rain as she belted, "Baby, let the games begin."

'Happy Pride Month, Lyon'

During "You Need to Calm Down," an LGBTQ anthem for some Swifties, the singer made mention of rainbow-laden June.

"Happy Pride Month, Lyon," she said as wristwatches across the stadium lit up in rainbow colors and the audience waved their hands back and forth.

The singer-songwriter has one more show Monday night in Lyon before heading to Edinburgh, Scotland, for three shows this weekend.

