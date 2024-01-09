Awaab Ishak: Plan to force landlords to tackle mouldy homes

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died after he was exposed to mould at his family's home in Rochdale

Rogue social housing landlords could be forced to repair mouldy homes within 24 hours as part of government proposals after a toddler's death four years ago.

Campaigners have demanded reforms after two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from mould exposure at his Rochdale home in 2020.

The proposals would see new time limits set for repairs to unsafe homes.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said the "strong, robust action" would help "prevent tragedies".

Campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa said it was "crucial" the proposals had "teeth", and are properly enforced.

Known as Awaab's Law, the proposed legal changes would force landlords to investigate issues within two weeks, and begin repairs within a further seven days.

Mr Gove said the toddler's death from a respiratory condition caused by the mould in his family home run by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) "should never have happened".

Speaking at the time, Awaab's father, Faisal Abdullah, said he hoped those responsible would "get the punishment they deserve" after he repeatedly raised the issue but no action was taken.

Court threat

Mr Gove said the family had shown "courageous leadership, determination and dignity to champion these changes and now it's time for us to deliver".

Under the changes, any emergency work must be carried out within 24 hours, with those who fail to meet the new deadlines liable to be taken to court by tenants and ordered to pay compensation.

Housing campaigner Mr Tweneboa said: "Many families across the country are still living in homes with damp and mould, creating misery but more worryingly risks (to) their health and safety.

"I'm pleased to see Awaab's Law reach the consultation phase and hope that it goes far enough to prevent other families going through the tragedy Awaab's family have had to."

Landlords will also be expected to keep clear records for tenants to show they have made attempts to comply with the time limits.

The announcement follows the passing of the Social Housing Act last year, a move set to give the social housing regulator stronger powers to tackle rogue landlords.

An inquest in 2022 found Awaab died directly from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould - after his family's concerns were not acted upon.

Speaking at the time, Coroner Joanne Kearsley said the housing association was not "proactive" and asked: "How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?"

