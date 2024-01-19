Award recognizes unique contributions

Residents of the Drayton Valley-Devon district have the opportunity to nominate someone for one of Alberta’s most prestigious awards: the Alberta Order of Excellence.

Each year there are about six to ten medals awarded to Albertans who have made a significant contribution to their communities. All of the recipients are nominated by someone other than their immediate family, and those nominations go before a board that makes the final decision.

Andrew Boitchenko, the MLA for Drayton Valley-Devon, says the medals are awarded at a ceremony by the Lieutenant Governor, Salma Lakhani.

Unfortunately, the amount of paperwork involved with a nomination can be disheartening to some.

There are several requirements that nominees must meet.

“[Nominees] must be a Canadian citizen who resides in Alberta and is able to attend the award ceremony,” says Boitchenko. He also adds that the award is not given out posthumously, nor is it given to one individual twice.

There is no fee for the nomination, but the nominator has to fill out two pages of information about the person they are recommending for the medal, and there has to be a person who seconds the nomination with a letter of support. The nominee’s CV, which can’t be more than three pages, must also be included in the process, along with the nomination package.

With all of the items that must be included, Boitchenko says it’s common for people to speak to the person they plan to nominate before they do so.

Nominees also have to be able to demonstrate a significant contribution to the community, says Boitchenko.

These services will vary, depending on the nominee, but past recipients include James Carter, who works in the oilsands and sustainable development, where he helped to turn Fort McMurray into the community of industry that it is today. James Angus Watt, recognizable for his business spot on Global News Edmonton, was also a recipient due to his philanthropy, volunteering, and leadership.

“It really spans from sustainability to economy, including business leaders, and volunteers,” Boitchenko says.

Some recipients have been selected for their work with children who have Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, women’s advocacy, or wildlife activism.

While there is paperwork involved in the nomination, Boitchenko says anyone who needs help navigating the process can contact the constituency office. He says his staff would be happy to assist with the nomination.

The deadline for the nominations is February 15.

Boitchenko says if someone is nominated but not selected, their package will be considered by the board for three years.

Anyone looking for more information about the award can visit www.alberta.ca/the-alberta-order-of-excellence.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press