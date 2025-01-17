Award-winning actress Dame Joan Plowright has died, her family says

Award-winning actress Dame Joan Plowright has died at the age of 95.

The British actress, who was married to Lord Laurence Olivier, was known for her Golden Globe award-winning performances in TV biopic Stalin and Enchanted April, for which she was also nominated for an Academy Award.

She also starred in The Entertainer, 101 Dalmatians and more recently The Spiderwick Chronicles and documentary Nothing Like A Dame.

"She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire," a family statement said.

It continued: "She cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories."

ADVERTISEMENT

She died surrounded by her family.

Theatres in London's West End are planning to dim their lights for two minutes in honour of the dame.

The tribute will take place at 7pm on 21 January, with UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre co-chief executive Hannah Essex describing Dame Joan as "an iconic and deeply respected figure in the world of theatre".

The family statement went on: "Joan is survived by her loving family: Tamsin and Wilf, Julie-Kate and Dan, Richard, Shelley, Troy, Ali, Jeremy, step-granddaughter and great granddaughter Kaya and Sophia, and great granddaughter soon to arrive.

"She survived her many challenges with Plowright grit and courageous determination to make the best of them, and that she certainly did.

"Rest in peace, Joan…".

Dame Joan's wedding to Lord Olivier in 1961 was the sensation of the year, and their marriage endured until he died in 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Sky News:

Visionary film director David Lynch dies

Drake sues his own record label

Hollyoaks star dies aged 46

She became a carer for him in his later years as he suffered through a series of chronic illnesses, including cancer.

Born in Scunthorpe, Dame Joan was educated at the local grammar school before winning a scholarship to the Old Vic Theatre School aged 17.

Her first stage appearance, in If Four Walls Told, was in 1948 and she later joined the English Theatre Company.

She received a damehood in the 2004 New Year honours.