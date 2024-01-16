Award-winning listing: Emma Stone puts 1920s LA mansion on the market for £3 million
Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone has been on another roll this awards season but has still found the time to list her house in Los Angeles for sale.
The four-bedroom home in the city’s Comstock Hills neighbourhood in Westwood dates from 1926 and has been listed with Sotheby’s International Realty for £3 million ($3.995 million).
Stone recently starred in and produced Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and has just scooped a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for the role.
Stone renovated the Spanish-style home since she bought it five years ago, extending the kitchen while retaining period details including the tiled courtyard and beamed ceilings.
She has also added a new guest house within the grounds, with its own living room, kitchen and laundry facilities.
The main house is set over two storeys, with a tiled veranda that opens out onto flat grassy lawns.
As befitting of its high-profile owner, the property is set up as a mini walled compound with high gates — painted in a soft shade of green — to keep prying eyes away.
The interiors have been decorated in a fun yet tasteful manner, with white-washed walls accented with pops of lime green, bright pink and soft teal in the tiles and soft furnishings.
A teal range cooker in the kitchen is echoed by a plush blue sofa surrounded by framed artworks of dogs in a variety of styles.
Upstairs, the bedrooms feature large headboards upholstered in prettily patterned fabric. There's a freestanding roll top bath in one of the bathrooms, and bright-painted furniture with scalloped details.
Estate agent Eric Lavey told the Wall Street Journal that the home will be hot property thanks to its location and pricing.
“The sub-$5 million category in L.A., in in-demand locations, is one of the more brisk markets,” he said.
Stone, who recently played a property flipper in the new television series The Curse, alongside comedian Nathan Fielder, has an impressive property portfolio
Sources say she owns a condo in a historic hotel in the financial district of New York and a four-bedroom house in Austin, Texas, that is believed to have cost between £5-6 million ($7-8 million).
The actor relocated to Austin in 2021 along with her husband, David McCary and their three-year-old daughter.
Stone also bought a three-bedroom house in Malibu for £2.65 million ($3.35 million) in 2018, which she sold for £3.5 million ($4.4 million) in 2022.
The La La Land star, who already has an Academy Award win for best actress under her belt, is hotly tipped for a nomination for Best Actress at the 2024 Oscars, which will be announced next week on January 23.