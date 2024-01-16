Award-winning listing: Emma Stone puts 1920s LA mansion on the market for £3 million

Stone renovated the house, which dates from the Twenties (ES)

Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone has been on another roll this awards season but has still found the time to list her house in Los Angeles for sale.

The four-bedroom home in the city’s Comstock Hills neighbourhood in Westwood dates from 1926 and has been listed with Sotheby’s International Realty for £3 million ($3.995 million).

Stone recently starred in and produced Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and has just scooped a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for the role.

Stone renovated the Spanish-style home since she bought it five years ago, extending the kitchen while retaining period details including the tiled courtyard and beamed ceilings.

The house's white walls are accented with pops of pink, green and teal blue (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby's International Realty)

She has also added a new guest house within the grounds, with its own living room, kitchen and laundry facilities.

The main house is set over two storeys, with a tiled veranda that opens out onto flat grassy lawns.

As befitting of its high-profile owner, the property is set up as a mini walled compound with high gates — painted in a soft shade of green — to keep prying eyes away.

The interiors have been decorated in a fun yet tasteful manner, with white-washed walls accented with pops of lime green, bright pink and soft teal in the tiles and soft furnishings.

A gallery wall of dog portraits sits above the sofa in the kitchen (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby's International Realty)

A teal range cooker in the kitchen is echoed by a plush blue sofa surrounded by framed artworks of dogs in a variety of styles.

Upstairs, the bedrooms feature large headboards upholstered in prettily patterned fabric. There's a freestanding roll top bath in one of the bathrooms, and bright-painted furniture with scalloped details.

Estate agent Eric Lavey told the Wall Street Journal that the home will be hot property thanks to its location and pricing.

One of the bathrooms includes a roll top bath (Ryan Lahiff/Sotheby's International Realty)

“The sub-$5 million category in L.A., in in-demand locations, is one of the more brisk markets,” he said.

Stone, who recently played a property flipper in the new television series The Curse, alongside comedian Nathan Fielder, has an impressive property portfolio

Sources say she owns a condo in a historic hotel in the financial district of New York and a four-bedroom house in Austin, Texas, that is believed to have cost between £5-6 million ($7-8 million).

Story continues

The actor relocated to Austin in 2021 along with her husband, David McCary and their three-year-old daughter.

Stone also bought a three-bedroom house in Malibu for £2.65 million ($3.35 million) in 2018, which she sold for £3.5 million ($4.4 million) in 2022.

The La La Land star, who already has an Academy Award win for best actress under her belt, is hotly tipped for a nomination for Best Actress at the 2024 Oscars, which will be announced next week on January 23.