Awards Season Calendar (2024-2025): Key Dates and Timeline for Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG and More
The awards season can be a long haul.
Here are the dates for all the major awards and nominations leading up to the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. Variety is the industry leader in awards analysis, predictions, and entertainment business. Below are the key dates and timelines for the 2024-2025 awards season, including significant ceremonies such as the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys, as well as important industry voting bodies like the Golden Globes, DGA, SAG, PGA and more.
All significant events and dates are in bold.
Bookmark this page, and check back for others to be added and updated during the season. All dates are subject to change.
June 2024
Monday, June 24: Primetime Emmy Awards nominations voting ends at 10 p.m. PT
Sunday, June 30: BET Awards
July 2024
Monday, July 1: LMGI Awards nominations (Location Managers Guild International)
Monday, July 8: 32nd ESPYs Awards ceremony; voting ends for Emmys juried categories at 6:00 p.m. PT; submissions open for Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Friday, July 12: Television Critics Awards (TCA)
Saturday, July 13: Kids Choice Awards
Wednesday, July 17: Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announced
August 2024
Monday, Aug. 12: Dorian Awards (Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics)
Thursday, Aug. 15: Final-round online voting opens for Primetime Emmy Awards at 9:00 a.m. PT
Saturday, Aug. 24: Location Managers Guild International Awards
Monday, Aug. 26: Final-round online voting closes for Primetime Emmy Awards at 10:00 p.m. PT.
September 2024
Saturday, Sept. 7: 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala Night 1
Sunday, Sept. 8: 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala Night 2
Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Emmy Awards ABC Telecast and Governors Gala
October 2024
Sunday, Oct. 6: American Music Awards at 5:00 p.m. on CBS
Monday, Oct. 14: Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations announced
November 2024
Friday, Nov. 8: 67th Grammy Awards nominations announcement
Sunday, Nov. 10: 9th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Sunday, Nov. 17: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards
Monday, Nov. 18: Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting begins
Monday, Nov. 25: Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting ends
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Golden Globe Awards film nomination voting begins; Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (sports, children’s and short form)
December 2024
Monday, Dec. 2: Gotham Awards
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Golden Globe Awards film nominations voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT
Monday, Dec. 9: Golden Globe Awards nominations; Oscars shortlist preliminary voting begins at 9:00 a.m. PT
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations for documentary films; Make-Up and Hairstylists Guild Awards nominations announced
Friday, Dec. 13: Producers Guild of America nominations for sports, children’s and shortform categories; Oscars shortlist preliminary voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Oscar Shortlists announcement
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Oscars eligibility period ends
January 2025
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025: 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
Monday, Jan. 6, 2025: Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards nominations
Tuesday, January 7, 2025: National Board of Review Awards gala; NAACP Image Awards nominations; Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations
Wednesday, January 8, 2025: New York Film Critics Circle Awards gala
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025: SAG Awards nominations begins; Oscars nomination voting begins at 9:00 a.m. PT
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Art Directors Guild Awards nominations
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025: AFI Awards luncheon
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Oscars nomination voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations for theatrical, animated and streamed/televised films and TV series/specials
Friday, Jan. 17, 2025: Oscars nominations announced
February 2025
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025: Directors Guild of America Awards; Producers Guild of America Awards
Monday, Feb. 10, 2025: Oscars nominee luncheon
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025: Final Oscar voting begins at 9 a.m. PT
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025: Art Directors Guild Awards; MUAHS Awards; Writers Guild of America Awards
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025: BAFTA Film Awards
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Final Oscars voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT; Scientific and Technical Awards
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025: Film Independent Spirit Awards; Cinema Audio Society Awards; NAACP Image Awards
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Screen Actors Guild Awards; MPSE Golden Reel Awards
Friday, Feb. 28, 2025: ICG Publicists Awards
March 2025
Sunday, March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars
