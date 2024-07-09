Awards Season Calendar (2024-2025): Key Dates and Timeline for Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG and More

The awards season can be a long haul.

Here are the dates for all the major awards and nominations leading up to the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. Variety is the industry leader in awards analysis, predictions, and entertainment business. Below are the key dates and timelines for the 2024-2025 awards season, including significant ceremonies such as the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys, as well as important industry voting bodies like the Golden Globes, DGA, SAG, PGA and more.

All significant events and dates are in bold.

Bookmark this page, and check back for others to be added and updated during the season. All dates are subject to change.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

June 2024

Monday, June 24: Primetime Emmy Awards nominations voting ends at 10 p.m. PT

Sunday, June 30: BET Awards

July 2024

Monday, July 1: LMGI Awards nominations (Location Managers Guild International)

Monday, July 8: 32nd ESPYs Awards ceremony; voting ends for Emmys juried categories at 6:00 p.m. PT; submissions open for Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Friday, July 12: Television Critics Awards (TCA)

Saturday, July 13: Kids Choice Awards

Wednesday, July 17: Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announced

August 2024

Monday, Aug. 12: Dorian Awards (Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics)

Thursday, Aug. 15: Final-round online voting opens for Primetime Emmy Awards at 9:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, Aug. 24: Location Managers Guild International Awards

Monday, Aug. 26: Final-round online voting closes for Primetime Emmy Awards at 10:00 p.m. PT.

September 2024

Saturday, Sept. 7: 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala Night 1

Sunday, Sept. 8: 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala Night 2

Sunday, Sept. 15: 76th Emmy Awards ABC Telecast and Governors Gala

October 2024

Sunday, Oct. 6: American Music Awards at 5:00 p.m. on CBS

Monday, Oct. 14: Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations announced

November 2024

Friday, Nov. 8: 67th Grammy Awards nominations announcement

Sunday, Nov. 10: 9th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Sunday, Nov. 17: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards

Monday, Nov. 18: Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting begins

Monday, Nov. 25: Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting ends

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Golden Globe Awards film nomination voting begins; Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (sports, children’s and short form)

December 2024

Monday, Dec. 2: Gotham Awards

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Golden Globe Awards film nominations voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT

Monday, Dec. 9: Golden Globe Awards nominations; Oscars shortlist preliminary voting begins at 9:00 a.m. PT

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations for documentary films; Make-Up and Hairstylists Guild Awards nominations announced

Friday, Dec. 13: Producers Guild of America nominations for sports, children’s and shortform categories; Oscars shortlist preliminary voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Oscar Shortlists announcement

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Oscars eligibility period ends

January 2025

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025: 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Monday, Jan. 6, 2025: Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards nominations

Tuesday, January 7, 2025: National Board of Review Awards gala; NAACP Image Awards nominations; Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations

Wednesday, January 8, 2025: New York Film Critics Circle Awards gala

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025: SAG Awards nominations begins; Oscars nomination voting begins at 9:00 a.m. PT

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Art Directors Guild Awards nominations

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025: AFI Awards luncheon

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Oscars nomination voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations for theatrical, animated and streamed/televised films and TV series/specials

Friday, Jan. 17, 2025: Oscars nominations announced

February 2025

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025: Directors Guild of America Awards; Producers Guild of America Awards

Monday, Feb. 10, 2025: Oscars nominee luncheon

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025: Final Oscar voting begins at 9 a.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025: Art Directors Guild Awards; MUAHS Awards; Writers Guild of America Awards

Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025: BAFTA Film Awards

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025: Final Oscars voting ends at 5:00 p.m. PT; Scientific and Technical Awards

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025: Film Independent Spirit Awards; Cinema Audio Society Awards; NAACP Image Awards

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025: Screen Actors Guild Awards; MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025: ICG Publicists Awards

March 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025: 97th Oscars

