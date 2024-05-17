'Get Away From The Glass!': Storm Shatters Window at Houston Business

Dramatic video shows the moment a glass window was shattered by a powerful storm in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, May 16.

Video posted to TikTok by Sunny Tang shows people rushing further inside a downtown Houston business as the storm blew out windows. “Get away from the glass!” a person can be heard yelling.

Thursday’s storm knocked out windows in several buildings in Houston’s downtown area, according to local reports.

At least four people were killed during Thursday’s storms, which left widespread damage and power outages for many residents, according to reports. Credit: Sunny Tang via Storyful

