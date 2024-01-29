‘Go away, please’: Taylor Swift seems to plead with cameras during tense Chiefs game

Taylor Swift appeared to plead with the cameras to leave her alone as she cheered on a crucial Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (29 January).

The US pop star has been dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce since last year. Sunday’s game was particularly tense as it determined who would go on to play at the Super Bowl on 11 February.

Swift, 34, watched the game from the Chiefs suite as they took on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

At one point, while a CBS broadcast turned to Swift while a presenter read out a segment about the Grammys, Swift seemed to glance up at the camera pointing her way.

She then appeared to mouth the words: “Go away, please.”

The Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title against the San Francisco 49ers next month, after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game.

Photos showed a delighted Swift rushing on to the pitch to join Kelce and celebrate with his teammates, friends and family.

Taylor Swift celebrating with Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens (Getty Images)

The Grammy-nominated Midnights artist addressed the frenzy over her appearances at NFL games during her interview with Time magazine in 2023, after being named the publication’s “Person of the Year”.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift inadvertently became one of the biggest talking points at the Golden Globes earlier this month, after her reaction to a joke by host Jo Koy went viral.

Taylor Swift wasn’t impressed with Jo Koy’s joke at her expense (Paramount+)

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift... there’s just more to go to here.”

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen taking a sip from her drink with a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Koy later acknowledged that it was a “weird” joke while attempting to defend himself, commenting: “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”

Koy also discussed the moment with Entertainment Tonight, saying: “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Last week, Swift became the victim of explicit deepfake photos referencing her relationship with Kelce.

The images caused uproar and sparked calls for better regulations around the use of AI to protect women from online abuse.