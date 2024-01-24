AWE: Berkshire atomic weapons workers strike over pay

Action short of a strike started in mid-November and will continue after the walkout

Workers at a nuclear warhead factory have launched a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Prospect union walked out of Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) at 07:00 GMT, mounting picket lines outside the site in Aldermaston, Berkshire.

They previously voted heavily in favour of industrial action in protest at a 6% pay offer.

AWE said it was "disappointed" about the strike.

The company designs and manufactures warheads for the UK's nuclear weapons.

'Stagnating pay'

Of AWE's 6,000 employees, Prospect said it represented "a large number" of the workforce, including scientists, engineers and administrative staff.

Prospect general secretary Mike Clancy said workers had been left with "no option" but to take action after "years of stagnating pay".

He also warned the company was facing "a recruitment and retention crisis" which could affect its ability to safeguard the country's security.

"It is simply unbelievable that within the organisation responsible for maintaining our nuclear deterrent people are struggling with the basic cost of living," he said.

"If the Ministry of Defence and AWE don't think again and make a pay offer that reflects the still rocketing cost of living, there is a real risk that AWE will struggle to recruit and retain the skills that it needs."

An AWE spokesman said "pre-planned contingency measures" would be in place during the strike.

Workers are expected to strike until 07:00 GMT on Thursday.

