Awesome replica of White House near San Francisco sold for $23M. See the palatial home
The Western White House, a neoclassical Georgian Colonial in the San Francisco Bay Area, has sold for $23 million, according to Compass real estate.
Alex Buljan of Compass closed the deal Wednesday. The home was listed in June 2023 for $38.9 million.
“This sprawling, four-level, Julia Morgan-designed home was created as a replica of the White House by George Hearst in 1930,” Buljan said in a statement. “We are delighted that this historic Hillisborough estate has found the special buyer that it deserves.”
The 24,000-square-foot home sits on property that stretches nearly three acres. The interior design of the 11-bedroom residence blends vintage accents like intricate crown molding with contemporary elements throughout its four floors. The home’s lower-level includes staff quarters, a fitness room, wine cellar, living room and laundry
Additional features include a wood-paneled “Oval Office,” a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms, a pool pavilion and a home theater.
Greg Browman of Corcoran represented the buyer.
The sellers were real estate investor Mehrdad Elie and his wife Neda Elie, who purchased the property for $15 million in 2022.
Major renovation
They remodeled all nine full bathrooms, opened up the kitchen by combining four rooms into one large one, installed new hardwood floors and added a state-of-the-art movie theater, according to a representative for Compass.
All told, the renovations cost about $6 million, according to Compass. The work adhered to the original architectural details.
The estate sits at 401 El Cerrito Ave., in the exclusive San Mateo County community of Hillsborough, California.
Behind a gated entry among a forest of trees, the estate’s yard presents fountains, trees, hedgerows and an expansive mosaic motorcourt offering ample parking. Towering pillars open to sprawling lawns, a rose garden and ivy arches surrounding a massive statue-studded pool, bathhouse and gazebo.