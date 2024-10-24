Awesome replica of White House near San Francisco sold for $23M. See the palatial home

The Western White House, a neoclassical Georgian Colonial in the San Francisco Bay Area, has sold for $23 million, according to Compass real estate.

Alex Buljan of Compass closed the deal Wednesday. The home was listed in June 2023 for $38.9 million.

“This sprawling, four-level, Julia Morgan-designed home was created as a replica of the White House by George Hearst in 1930,” Buljan said in a statement. “We are delighted that this historic Hillisborough estate has found the special buyer that it deserves.”

The 24,000-square-foot home sits on property that stretches nearly three acres. The interior design of the 11-bedroom residence blends vintage accents like intricate crown molding with contemporary elements throughout its four floors. The home’s lower-level includes staff quarters, a fitness room, wine cellar, living room and laundry

Additional features include a wood-paneled “Oval Office,” a gourmet kitchen, a primary suite with dual bathrooms and dressing rooms, a pool pavilion and a home theater.

Greg Browman of Corcoran represented the buyer.

The sellers were real estate investor Mehrdad Elie and his wife Neda Elie, who purchased the property for $15 million in 2022.

Major renovation

They remodeled all nine full bathrooms, opened up the kitchen by combining four rooms into one large one, installed new hardwood floors and added a state-of-the-art movie theater, according to a representative for Compass.

All told, the renovations cost about $6 million, according to Compass. The work adhered to the original architectural details.

The estate sits at 401 El Cerrito Ave., in the exclusive San Mateo County community of Hillsborough, California.

The Julia Morgan-designed White House replica in Hillsborough, California.

Behind a gated entry among a forest of trees, the estate’s yard presents fountains, trees, hedgerows and an expansive mosaic motorcourt offering ample parking. Towering pillars open to sprawling lawns, a rose garden and ivy arches surrounding a massive statue-studded pool, bathhouse and gazebo.