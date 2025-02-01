'Awful aviation disaster': Feds probe Philadelphia Medevac crash as city assesses damage

Federal investigators descended on Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning after a Medevac jet plummeted to the ground, sparking a fiery explosion that injured residents and set homes ablaze.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the Learjet 55 departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport and crashed around 6:30 p.m. Friday as it was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said one pediatric patient, the child's mother and four crew members were on board.

The air ambulance company that operated the plane said it had not confirmed any survivors.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stressed a message of unity in the face of tragedy. “What you’re seeing here is a unified response to an awful aviation disaster,” Shapiro said.

Jet Rescue spokesman Shai Gold said all of the people on the Learjet were Mexican nationals.

The crash in Philadelphia comes in the wake of the horrific midair collision in Washington D.C. that killed 67 people. The collision of an Army helicopter and American Airlines plane in the nation's capital was the deadliest U.S. passenger air crash in over two decades.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators were arriving at the crash site, and the FAA said it will assist with the probe.

President Donald Trump applauded first responders and offered his condolences to the victims in a Truth Social post Friday night.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost," Trump wrote. "Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Child aboard plane was in Philadelphia for treatment

Jet Rescue was contracted to transport the child from Philadelphia to Tijuana, Mexico, Gold said, but he could not provide any personal information about the child. Gold confirmed a third-party charitable organization paid for the flight, but he couldn’t divulge the name of the organization.

“Our heart goes out to the families,” Gold said. “It’s really an irreplaceable loss.”

Shriner's Hospital Philadelphia said they had been treating the girl and celebrated her with a sendoff Friday before the flight, according to an interview a hospital representative gave to CBS3 in Philadelphia.

The company previously experienced a fatal crash in 2023 in Mexico where five crew members were lost, Gold said.

The LearJet 55 is one of the largest available and Jet Rescue is among the few air ambulance companies that use them because they are expensive, but an “exceptionally reliable jet.” Jet Rescue flies 600 to 700 flights a year around the world and that the number of trips the LearJet 55 took the five days before the crash is not unusual, Gold said.

He added that the company training for its crew exceeds the industry standard, the airplanes in its fleet are “well-maintained” and safety is taken extremely seriously, calling each flight a “holy mission.”

“Every flight is like it’s the first flight we ever did,” Gold said. “IF a red light goes on in the cockpit, the plane is grounded no matter where it is.”

'Help us, help us'

Philadelphia resident Michael Hitchner was sitting in a parked car when the plane crashed nearby. He said he used his shirt to try to stop the bleeding from a child's head who was injured from debris that fell through a car windshield.

"The parents were shouting, 'Help us, help us, help us!'" Hitchner said. He added that he and his wife saw other carnage as well. "My wife saw a disembodied foot. I saw a disembodied arm. I saw medical supplies scattered everywhere," Hitchner said.

"It was a very shocking and disturbing experience, seeing everything that happened. I got home. I threw up twice."

– Jim Walsh

Details about plane emerge

According to the online flight-tracking service Flight Aware, the red and white plane is a 43-year-old Learjet 55 registered to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which has operations in Miami and Mexico.

In recent days, the plane had passed through airports in Mexico, Haiti, Florida and Arizona. On the company's website, the plane is featured in a video explaining how Jet Rescue can extract patients worldwide and is shown in the air as the video touts the company's "impeccable safety record."

USA TODAY has reached out to Jet Rescue for comment.

– Trevor Hughes

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY; Jim Walsh, USA TODAY Network; Bucks County Courier Times; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Medevac crash plane crash investigated