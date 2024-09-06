AWKWARD! Donald Trump's Economy Boast Prompts Series Of Brutal Reminders

Donald Trump’s latest boast about his handling of the economy when he was president backfired and prompted plenty of awkward reminders for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee.

“For four straight years I fought for American workers like I would fight for my own family. I took care of our economy like I would take care of my own company,” Trump told the Economic Club of New York on Thursday about his fiscal plans for a potential second administration.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign pointed out the issue with Trump’s comments on X, formerly Twitter. Namely, that he ran the country like his companies.

“Donald Trump bankrupted a casino and multiple other businesses,” the vice president’s team captioned footage of Trump’s claim.

Trump: "I took care of our economy the same way as I took care of my own company”



(Donald Trump bankrupted a casino and multiple other businesses) pic.twitter.com/ORsvc77nr5 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

Other social media users echoed the sentiment and pointed out Trump’s legal woes too:

Reminder - Trump’s under criminal investigation in multiple states for his corrupt business practices.



Not the Flex Trump’s looking for. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) September 5, 2024

Trump did not have the best economy in history — GDP grew more under Biden than Trump. pic.twitter.com/Dg3INY9xYz — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) July 19, 2024

The companies like trump Steaks, trump ice, trump vodka, trump college, trump casino? — 👑Gorillianaire👑 (@Gorilianaire) September 5, 2024

Let's not forget the billions of dollars he's lost his shareholders in the past six months. pic.twitter.com/eZVBY7Bowj — Andy's Not Going Back 🇺🇸 (@mountainmoon95) September 5, 2024

That’s right. Trump ran up the bill and didn’t want to pay it. — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) September 5, 2024

"I took care of our economy the same way as I took care of my own company”



Trump has been made bankrupt 6 times already, and found guilty of 34 felony counts in his NY business fraud case.



The idea that he’s a good businessman is BS.#TrumpIsAMoron

pic.twitter.com/lJPWDTGrGd — Alexander Richards (@AlxdrRchrds) September 5, 2024

Donald Trump’s company committed so much fraud, he’s barred from doing business in NY for years and was fined over $350M. https://t.co/LuaT6XyMBF — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 5, 2024

Donald Trump is a failed Business man - why would we trust him on the economy when everything he touches turns to shit? https://t.co/taCExTeK28 — 🌍 - World Pulse (@PulseWP) September 5, 2024

Makes sense. Under Trump:



- worst job losses of any president

- highest federal debt growth since 1950s

- wealth inequality exploded

- trade deficit jumped 36%

- poverty and child poverty increased

- 3 million lost health insurance https://t.co/AzXf9s87ML — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 5, 2024

