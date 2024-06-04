Awkward moment Tom Cruise tries to get into Rishi Sunak's car in London heliport mix-up

Tom Cruise experienced a rather awkward moment when he mistakenly tried to get into the Prime Minister's car.

Last week, the 61-year-old Hollywood icon was pictured in London and was spotted waving to fans as he walked through the car park at London Heliport in Battersea.

The Top Gun star was then photographed and filmed as he attempted to open the door of a black Audi, only to quickly realise it wasn't his intended vehicle - in fact he was trying to enter the car of arguably the most powerful figure in the country.

Cruise, who is currently in the UK filming the latest Mission Impossible installment, quickly realised his mistake and was guided to the correct vehicle by one of his entourage.

Later that day, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen leaving the heliport and entering the same black Audi that Cruise had mistakenly approached.

But unlike the Hollywood star, Sunak had no trouble finding his car, as an aide held the door open for him. The mix-up occurred on a day when Sunak returned to London following an election campaign trip to Cornwall and Devon.

Last month, Cruise was seen arriving at Battersea via his own helicopter. The actor, who has been a licensed pilot since 1994 and owns several aircraft, flew in from Longcross film studios in Surrey, where the latest M:I movie is being filmed.

Elsewhere, Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell revealed the hair-raising prank the actor played on him while they were filming the 2022 movie.

The rising star, 35, has told how he and veteran actor, 61, were filming reshoots at Pinewood Studios in London when Cruise decided to fly them back in his helicopter.

All seemed to be going fine, when Cruise pretended that they were about to go down.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, Powell explained: “Tom goes, ‘Oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London.

“I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’”

Thankfully they got to their final destination safe and sound.