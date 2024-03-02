Axing free parking in Hertfordshire could lead to high street's 'demise'

A councillor has warned axing free car parking could be the "final nail in the coffin" for small high streets.

Hertsmere Borough Council, in Hertfordshire, has agreed to increase the tariffs at its car parks.

"It could... signal the demise of the local high street," said Conservative councillor Paul Morris.

But the council said its overall budget was aimed at delivering "vital key services without any cuts".

The parking charges were agreed by the council in a meeting on Wednesday, 28 February.

Motorists can currently park for free for an hour at the Kemp Place and Bushey Country Club car parks in Bushey, and at the Newberries Car Park in Radlett.

Afterwards, the fees rise to £1 an hour for up to five hours, and £6.50 for longer stays, as happens at car parks in Borehamwood and Potters Bar.

'A balanced position'

The new charges will be £1.10 an hour at all the council's car parks, with stays of more than five hours costing £7.

"The proposal assumes every car park fits a common criterion," said Mr Morris.

"I'm at a loss to understand why, when the retail sector is already struggling, this Labour-Liberal coalition wish to put the final nail in the coffin of this local high street."

But the council said the new budget "sets out a balanced position... and reflects the pressures on council finances brought by shortfalls in government funding".

Jeremy Newmark, the Labour leader of the council, said: "Budget setting is always a complex and challenging process as we strive to deliver our vital key services without any cuts and provide value for money by using our assets to the optimum."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830