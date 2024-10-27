Axing HardTALK is a mistake, says presenter

Stephen Sackur, here interviewing Christine Lagarde in 2016, had fronted HardTalk for more than 19 years - B Christopher/Alamy

Axing the interview programme HARDtalk is a mistake, a BBC presenter has said.

Stephen Sackur said the corporation was wrong to scrap the flagship interview programme he had fronted for more than 19 years.

The long-serving presenter told The Sunday Times he “didn’t stay silent” when given the unwelcome news this week that HARDtalk would end next March, saying he told the BBC HR representative: “I think this is a mistake.”

The programme is being retired in a round of cuts totalling £24 million as part of wider BBC efforts to save £700 million a year.

Stephen Sackur said ‘let’s keep our confidence in the power of high-quality material to engage an audience’ - Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs/Getty Images

Other casualties include the bespoke Asian Network News service, with the station taking its bulletins from Radio 1’s Newsbeat instead.

The proposals would result in a net loss of 155 jobs, with 130 journalism roles and 25 technical jobs including camera operators under threat.

In his interview with the newspaper, Sackur, 60, said: “I’m absolutely not saying the BBC is dumbing down but I am saying, please, let’s keep our confidence in the power of high-quality material to engage an audience.

Hugo Chávez, the late president of Venezuela, called Sackur an ‘idiot’ during an interview - BBC

“Let’s not assume the world is being ‘TikTokised’.”

The presenter is not the only one to have criticised the decision. Fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan said he was “very surprised” to hear the programme would be axed.

“What a shame. Always enjoyed HardTalk and your masterful interrogations, even when it [was] once me on the receiving end! Very surprised the BBC is ending it,” he said.

During his tenure on the programme, Sackur developed an interrogatory style which could rub interviewees the wrong way.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov stormed off from an interview with Sackur - BBC

The former Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, once called him an “idiot”, while Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, concluded a Kremlin interview by declaring his line of questioning “b-------” and storming off.

Sackur has now said he would like to subject the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie to a HARDtalk grilling.

“We’ve got a few months left and I can absolutely promise you that we’ll bid for Tim Davie before the lights are finally switched off,” he said.

In a memo to staff this week, Deborah Turness, the chief executive of BBC News, said the cuts would deliver a saving of £24 million, or 4 per cent of its current budget.

Other changes include production of the overnight programme on BBC Radio 5 Live moving to the BBC’s nations and local teams.

She said the cuts were aimed at maximising the impact of the BBC’s highest quality journalism across numerous platforms, reducing duplications and investing in future growth.

“Like all parts of the BBC, News and Current Affairs needs to contribute to those savings to balance the books and secure future reinvestment,” she added.

Ms Turness said that even after the savings, the department “will remain very well resourced compared to our competitors”.

Announcing the axing of the interview programme, a BBC spokesman said: “HARDtalk has done great work across the last 25 years, but we’ve had to make some tough decisions given the level of savings required and changing audience habits.

“People are coming to our news channel for live and breaking news, while across the whole of BBC News, we have hard-hitting long-form interviews and discussion on more platforms than ever; for instance, via our global on-air editors, and our debate and discussion programmes.

“We can no longer afford to run so many bespoke programme teams.”