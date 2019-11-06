AXS TV & Fight Network Land English-Language Rights To Combate Americas MMA Events In U.S. & Canada

Click here to read the full article.

AXS TV and Fight Network have inked a deal with Combate Americas to become the exclusive English-language broadcaster of the Hispanic mixed martial arts franchise’s events in the United States and Canada.

AXS TV and Fight Network, which are owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, will air a minimum of 35 of Combate Americas’ live MMA events in 2020. They also will carry “Best of Combate Americas” programs, and will develop and co-produce episodes of FN Studios’ Diary, Retrospective and After the Fight series based on the Combate Americas roster.

More from Deadline

The live events will be air outside of North America on Fight Network’s international feeds.

“Combate Americas is continuing to make history and disrupt the greatest sport in the world with our brand of Mucha Más Acción,” Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren said. “This historic deal with AXS TV and its new ownership group will allow us to add Spanish flavor to every home in the U.S. and Canada in 2020.”

Said Ed Nordholm, Anthem’s Chief Corporate Officer: “Combate Americas has an impressive championship pedigree, powered by MMA visionary Campbell McLaren. We believe that Combate Americas is an outstanding promotion to carry AXS TV’s rich legacy in mixed martial arts. This landmark agreement marks a continuation of our commitment to showcasing the best athletes from all across the world, and is the perfect complement to our sports content.”

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.