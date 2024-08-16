Ayesha Curry Says She's 'So Proud' of Husband Stephen as He Cuddles with Sons After Winning Olympics Gold Medal

The mom of four brought her two younger kids along with her as she watched Stephen compete in basketball events

Ayesha Curry/Instagram Ayesha and Stephen Curry pose with their kids

Ayesha Curry's sons are so proud of their Olympian dad, Stephen Curry.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the mom of four, 35, shared a series of photos on her Instagram from her time in Paris, France cheering on husband Stephen, 36, at the 2024 Olympics. In one photo, Ayesha matched her sons Caius, whom she welcomed in May, and Canon, 6, by wearing Team USA uniforms and accessorizing with red lipstick.

She also included a sweet photo of her two sons cuddling with Stephen after he won a gold medal for basketball. Canon can be seen wearing his dad's gold medal while the NBA athlete holds baby Caius in his arms, smiling.

"We’re so proud of you @stephencurry30 !!! 🏅," Ayesha wrote in her caption.

Ayesha and Stephen are parents to four kids — daughters Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and sons Canon and Caius.

Earlier in August, Ayesha shared a few photos on her Instagram Stories as she arrived in Paris to cheer on her basketball player husband at the Olympics.

Ayesha posted one photo of herself and her two sons Canon and Caius as they landed in France. "We made it!!!!! Ready to cheer on @stephencurry30 and #teamusa," Ayesha wrote across the photo. "First 'boys' trip!"

Another photo posted to her Stories showed one of her sons pointing out the window as they flew to France. "Are we there yet?!" Ayesha cheekily wrote across the picture.

At the end of May, the famous couple announced the birth of their fourth baby, son Caius Chai, in a joint post on Instagram. They shared that their son was born early on May 11.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!" Stephen captioned a black-and-white photo of someone holding the newborn's tiny hand.

"Caius Chai 5/11/24" the NBA star wrote at the end of the caption.

