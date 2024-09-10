Ayesha Curry Shares First Photo of Her and Husband Stephen's 'Little Family' of 6: 'So Grateful'

The NBA star and chef share sons Caius, 4 months, and Canon, 6, and daughters Ryan, 9, and Riley, 12

Ayesha Curry/Instagram Steph and Ayesha Curry with their children

Ayesha Curry is sharing her love for her "little family."

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the chef, 35, shared the first photo of her family of six on Instagram, featuring all four of the couple's kids. In the snap, the proud mom stands next to her husband Stephen Curry while holding the couple's youngest, son Caius, 4 months. The NBA star has one arm around his wife, and in the other, he holds their 6-year-old son Canon.

To Stephen's left, their oldest child, daughter Riley, 12, looks all grown up as she leans against a tree and softly smiles at the camera, while their younger daughter Ryan, 9, leans on her mom's arm and lovingly gazes at Caius.

"My little family. So grateful," Ayesha wrote in her caption.

The whole family can be seen wearing matching neutral outfits as they pose for the camera.

Last month, the proud parents shared even more family photos on Instagram as they enjoyed some quality time with their three older kids on a family vacation.

In one photo, Stephen could be seen walking hand-in-hand with Canon as the two headed down to the beach to a paddle board. Wearing a bucket hat, the proud dad was escorted by his son, who donned a mesh baseball cap and a life jacket.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram Curry family vacation

Another snap showed Ayesha and Stephen smiling together as they sat on the board out at sea, posing with their three older kids. "Sand and Sun vibes ☀️," Ayesha captioned the photos.

Earlier in August, the mom of four shared a series of photos on her Instagram from her time in Paris, France, cheering on Stephen at the 2024 Olympics. In one photo, Ayesha matched her sons Caius and Canon by wearing Team USA uniforms and accessorizing with red lipstick.

She also included a sweet photo of her two sons cuddling with Stephen after he won a gold medal for basketball. Canon could be seen wearing his dad's gold medal while the NBA athlete held baby Caius in his arms, smiling.



