Ayo Edebiri Has Best Reaction To Meeting A Queen On Emmys Red Carpet: I 'Freaked Out'

Ayo Edebiri admitted that she “absolutely freaked out” running into Reba McEntire on the Emmys red carpet Sunday.

An E! News clip shows “The Bear” star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at this year’s ceremony, exclaiming “oh my God” while encountering the Queen of Country alongside her “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman.

“I’m trying to be so normal, oh my God, my legs are shaking,” Edebiri told McEntire and Peterman as the group exchanged compliments with each other.

Edebiri added that she spent “so many hours” of her life with the two.

“Well we’re spending hours with you now,” replied Peterman before she and McEntire posed for a photo with Edebiri.

You can catch the sweet moment in the clip below.

Edebiri, in an E! News interview with Laverne Cox, said she was “really, really” proud of herself for not singing the entire “Reba” theme song “I’m a Survivor.”

“A single mom who works real hard, who loves her kids and never stops,” said Edebiri as she turned to the camera. “Hey, I’m a survivor, OK.”

McEntire and Peterman, who presented the Emmy for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, are gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming NBC sitcom “Happy’s Place” next month.

McEntire told Entertainment Tonight that she was “ready” to do another sitcom with Peterman.

“Matter of fact, we’ve all been looking for another thing to work together [on] ever since the ‘Reba’ show was canceled. That’s how long we’ve been trying to find something to do together,” McEntire said.

Peterman added that she believes “the timing is right” for the show.

“You are so good at the humor and the heart and I’m excited, it felt right,” she told the country singer.

