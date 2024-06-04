Ayo Edebiri gets new role on The Bear

Ayo Edebiri has landed a new role behind the scenes on The Bear, with the star set to direct an episode of the new season.

The actor confirmed the news earlier this year – and now we know specifically which instalment the Sydney actor will helm in season 3.

Edebiri will oversee the sixth episode of the season entitled 'Napkins', according to IMDb, which is written by Catherine Schetina.

FX/Disney+

Speaking to Vogue back in March, the actor spoke about getting the opportunity to hone her directing talents.

“The first time I met [creator] Chris [Storer], I was 21, and he was like, ‘You’re a director.’ I was like, 'Mind your business, bro,'" she recalled.

“But then last season, he said, ‘Come to set, just come to set, see what happens,’" Edebiri added. “And I was like, Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this.”

She elaborated on the experience in a separate interview with Vogue last month, saying: “It's great, it's the best. We have the best, best, best crew in the world. The most amazing actors – I love our cast.

Chuck Hodes/FX

"It's like such a dream to get to work alongside them and to work with them in a different way. Seeing that skill from a different vantage point has been really cool.

"I started out writing and acting as well so I feel like I know things from behind camera and in front of camera, and just getting [the chance] to zoom out. It's really cool."

The Bear is currently gearing up for its third season, which is due to be released later this month.

A recent trailer gave a taste of things to come, suggesting that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) could be headed for a breakdown.

The Bear is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK. Season 3 premieres on June 27. Season 1 and 2 of The Bear are available to watch exclusively on Disney+ now in the UK.





