Ayo Edebiri 'had a total blast' directing episode of The Bear

The 28-year-old may be best known for her role as sous chef Sydney in the drama series, but she also stepped behind the camera to direct the sixth episode of the third season, which aired on Wednesday. Ayo told the BBC in a new interview, "I had a total blast and I learnt so much from it. I love our cast but being able to collaborate with them from a different vantage point gave me so much more appreciation for them but also appreciation for the sheer amount of effort it takes to make television."