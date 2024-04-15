Ayres quarry restoration given £25k funding boost

The restoration project will grow over time as less of the area is used for commercial purposes [Manx BirdLife]

The restoration of a worked-out quarry in the north of the Isle of Man has been given a funding boost by the Manx Lottery Trust.

Manx BirdLife has received £25,000 grant from the Manx Lottery Trust to build a welcome area on former industrial land at the Ayres.

Currently about 105 acres (43 hectares) of the area has been leased to the charity for restoration.

The charity said the project was designed to "protect and enhance the native Manx biodiversity while simultaneously creating a centre of excellence for environmental engagement, experience, and education".

As further areas became depleted of their commercial minerals they would be added to the reserve, with the potential for it to grow to over 450 acres (182 hectares), it said.

The new reserve was being designed to showcase a diverse range of fauna and flora, particularly wetland birds, with work underway to create a "unique sanctuary for both birds and people", a spokeswoman for charity said.

"The restored quarries will also offer a brand new outdoors recreational attraction, providing an opportunity for residents and visitors to connect with nature," she added.

'Unique recreational experience'

The restoration is being carried out in collaboration with Island Aggregates, the Isle of Man Government, and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Manx BirdLife's David Andrews said: "Efforts are already underway to ensure the former industrial landscape is safe for visitors while protecting its emerging nature, particularly during the summer nesting season.

"The project aims to open the reserve to the public in the first half of 2024, providing an accessible space for all to enjoy."

Chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust Stephen Turner said grant would "play a vital role in creating a thriving habitat for birds, preserving wildlife, and providing a unique recreational experience for all".

