Ayres Sasaki Dies: Brazilian Singer Electrocuted In Freak Concert Accident Was 35
Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki was electrocuted last week during a live performance in Brazil
The musician died instantly after reportedly hugging a soaking-wet fan during a concert on July 13 at the Solar Hotel in Salinopolis. The contact allegedly triggered a nearby cable to jolt, causing a fatal electric shock, according to The Mirror.
Salinópolis Police are investing the incident. The Pará Civil Police say that witnesses have given statements and they have requested expert reports, Istoé Gente reports.
The Solar Hotel shared a statement on social media about the tragic incident.
“We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events,” the hotel wrote in a translated message on Instagram. “Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
Sasaki is survived by his wife of 11 months, Mariana.
On her Instagram Story, Sasaki’s wife thanked fans.
“I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through,” Mariana wrote, per Istoé Gente. “I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.”
