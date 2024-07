Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he would likely end Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy, a move that would enable lawsuits for defamation, sexual harassment and other claims to proceed in other courts against Donald Trump's former lawyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said at a court hearing in White Plains, New York, that he would rule Friday on competing requests from Giuliani and his creditors about the future of his bankruptcy. Giuliani, 80, filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a Washington, D.C. court ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers that he falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.