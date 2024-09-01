AZ firefighters cut border wall to rescue man with broken ankle
A fire district along the border cut through the wall Wednesday to rescue a Mexican man who fell trying to illegally enter the U.S.
"Who wants to sleep in public?" Trump asked. Critics answered.
Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.
In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour of Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir
Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s
Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.
The former national security adviser said he couldn't predict the political outcome of Trump's "shameful behavior."
Donald Trump posted a poorly photoshopped image that includes his head and those of several political allies crudely pasted onto the shoulders of the DC Comics superhero team Justice League.Trump shared the bizarre image, which originated from an X user who posts mostly about the former president and Indian politics and cinema, just before midnight Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social.Trump’s head is superimposed over Superman’s in such a poorly edited fashion that a shadow appears
What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o
It’s a safe bet who North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will be “rooting” for in the U.S. elections on Nov. 5.
Vice President Harris took another swing at former President Trump Saturday over the back-and-forth around the rules of the upcoming debate, claiming he is “surrendering to his advisors” by supporting muted mics. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” Harris said in a post on…
A new Fox News poll does not have good news for the former president, and he’s apparently showing it.
Donald Trump’s Arlington Cemetery photo-op is his latest in a long string of insults directed at U.S. military veterans
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country’s air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.
A new television ad from former President Donald Trump’s campaign piles deception upon deception to attack Vice President Kamala Harris on immigration.The ad uses an edited quote to attack Harris over a supposed proposal that she hasn’t actually made.
Over his decades in the public eye, former President Donald Trump has a well-established history of making degrading and racist remarks about women, people of color and pretty much anyone else who crosses his path. It is a proclivity that dates to his days as a reality television star and that has only expanded in the meme-driven era of social media. In the words of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Trump is “an equal opportunity offender.” But in Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has found a particu
White warned the Trump campaign: "Don't even think about using my music you fascists."
China on Thursday told the Philippines to "immediately withdraw" its coastguard ship from hotly contested Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea after a helicopter airdropped supplies for the ship's crew. The warning followed Manila's confirmation earlier on Thursday that the Philippine Coast Guard had resupplied crew on board the BRG Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) using a helicopter after the Chinese side blocked previous resupply missions by boat. Gan Yu, a China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesman, said th
This edition of State of the Union focuses on the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in Russia and the latest spat between the EU and Hungary over Budapest's easing of immigration laws to include Russian and Belorussian nationals.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine launched waves of drone attacks targeting power and refinery plants in the Moscow region and neighbouring Tver, sparking fires, while tens of drones were destroyed across other parts of the country, Russian officials on Sunday. Drone debris sparked fires at the Moscow Oil Refinery and at the Konakovo Power Station in the Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia, officials and media said. Russia's defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that its air defence units had destroyed 158 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including nine over Moscow and its surrounding region.