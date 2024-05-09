AZ GOP lawmakers propose border bill, measure could go to voters in Novemebr
Arizona GOP lawmakers have proposed a border bill that could go to voters this November.
The former president took aim at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell after a day of testimony in his hush money trial.
Neal Katyal spotted one positive from the “atrocious” development.
Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."
The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family
Paula Reid said the former president was actively prodding his lawyer to object.
The former president's attorney talked about credibility, and you know what happened.
Not that Putin reacted, of course.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty images/ReutersOne thing is clear from Stormy Daniels’ testimony on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York “hush money” trial: she’s not doing this for herself.Between detailing her career in adult films to an entire courtroom of strangers to getting fired from her podcast for not speaking enough about Trump, there’s very little upside in this for Daniels.In fact, I’ve been indignant on her behalf for years that she was only paid $130,000 for
The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.
Jane Rosenberg detailed receiving unsettling messages from the former president's supporters.
Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms
Omarosa Manigault Newman also suggested why the former president is almost pushing Judge Juan Merchan to lock him up in his hush money trial.
"Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A report says the independent presidential candidate and noted conspiracy theorist was told by doctors he had a dead parasite inside his head.
Houston’s police chief unexpectedly retired from the force Tuesday night amid questions about a department policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of cases to be suspended, including sexual abuse cases, according to the mayor’s office.
Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning
"The Daily Show" correspondent spots bizarre moments from some of the former president's VP hopefuls.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said Monday that she would not be testifying before a Republican-led Georgia state Senate panel investigating her. At an event where she earned the endorsement of many local Black religious leaders, Willis said the committee investigating her may not have the authority to subpoena her. “First of all,…
It seemed earlier versions of the story were "more the foolish hijinks and less predatory" he added The post Chris Hayes Says Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is a ‘Possible Death Blow’ to Trump’s 2024 Campaign | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances. The money came from the Liberal government's low-carbon economy fund, which is meant to support projects that will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving up to $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers at 370 of its stores. Newly