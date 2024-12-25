Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport

Dozens are feared dead after a passenger plane carrying 67 people crashed in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said.

Preliminary data suggests 25 people survived the crash, with 42 people likely dead, authorities have said.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight was en route from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia, but was rerouted due to fog. It crashed near the city of Aktau, in the west of the country.

More than 50 rescuers are at the crash site, where a fire has been extinguished, Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said.

Survivors are being treated at a nearby hospital, the ministry added.

Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 aircraft had been forced to make an emergency landing around two miles from the city of Aktau.

The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and five crew, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

