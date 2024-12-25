Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashes near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport

Dozens are feared dead after a plane crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the country’s health ministry has said.

Initial reports said that 72 people were onboard the passenger flight, with Kazakh media since reporting that there were 105 passengers and five crew members.

Six people are reported to have survived the crash, authorities said.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight was en route from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia, but was rerouted due to fog and crashed near the Aktau airport.

