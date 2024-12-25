Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane on its way to Russia has crashed in Kazakhstan, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing Kazakhstan’s Emergencies Ministry.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, departing from Azerbaijan, had at least 67 passengers and five crew members on board, Kazakh authorities announced, confirming that 12 people survived.

Unverified video footage of the crash showed the plane bursting into flames as it hit the ground, with thick black smoke rising afterwards.

The fire services extinguished the blaze, and survivors are being treated at a nearby hospital, the country’s emergencies ministry said in a statement.

More follows