Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was an Embraer 190, as in this file image [Getty Images]

A passenger plane has crashed with 67 people on board in Kazakhstan, local authorities say.

Preliminary reports suggest there are 25 survivors, 22 of whom have been taken to hospital, Kazakhstan's emergency ministry said.

The plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, caught fire as it went down near the city of Aktau but the fire has since been put out, officials said.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Embraer 190 aircraft, the transport ministry reported.

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 was en-route from Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia. Reports say it was diverted because of fog.

The BBC has contacted Azerbaijan Airlines and Embraer for comment.