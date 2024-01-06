Azerbaijan names former oil executive to head Cop29 climate talks

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, has been named as president-designate of the Cop29 climate conference. He will be the second consecutive oil executive in a row to head the global environmental summit after UAE's Sultan Al Jaber in 2023.

Mukhtar Babayev's appointment was announced on social media platform X by the United Arab Emirates, which hosted the climate talks that just ended in December, and confirmed on Friday by the United Nations.

Babayev, who was formerly an executive at state oil company Socar, will preside over the 29th session of the conference of the parties to be held in Baku, a senior ministry official Rashad Allahverdiyev told the French press agency AFP Friday.

Last year's Cop28 hosted by the United Arab Emirates was presided by Sultan Al Jaber, chief of the national oil company Adnoc.

An accord reached in Dubai in December called for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".

"The direction of travel for the global energy system now has been signed off by 200 countries," International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol told French news agency AFP in December.

But the accord has been criticised for failing to reinforce that message with detailed plans to reduce fossil fuel use and keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius – regarded as necessary to avert the worst impacts of long-term planetary heating.

Closer to an abyss

Collin Rees of Oil Change International agreed.

'Very dependent on hydrocarbons'



