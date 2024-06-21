Azerbaijan needs to hold early parliamentary elections, says parliament speaker

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan needs to hold early parliamentary elections, Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, told lawmakers on Friday.

Gafarova said the election was needed due to the timing of the upcoming 29th U.N. climate change conference (COP29) according to a Reuters reporter.

The issue of holding early parliamentary elections was put on the agenda of Friday's plenary session of parliament.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)