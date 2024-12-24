B.C. alpine sets cruise toward 100 cm of snow through the holidays

The relentless storm track is showing no signs of slowing down, creating significant disruptions for lower elevations, including heavy rain and power outages.

Meanwhile, higher up, heavy snow will dominate, driven by colder air surging in from the Bering Sea. This cold push will keep freezing levels near seasonal norms for late December, ensuring a prolonged period of heavy snow accumulation in the mountains.

Freezing levels South Coast_Dec. 23

Snowfall projections: The coast versus the Interior

With at least five frontal systems and low-pressure systems targeting the coast over the next week, so it’s easy to lose track of the impacts. Travel during this period will often be treacherous, particularly on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Reminder: Winter tires are mandatory on most higher elevation routes in B.C. from October to April, so ensure your vehicle is prepared before heading out.

B.C. snowfall accumulations forecast_Dec. 23

Unsettled, high-elevation travel days

Coast: Wednesday (Christmas) afternoon and evening, Thursday (Boxing Day)

Interior: Thursday (Boxing Day) and Saturday

B.C. precipitation forecast timing Saturday

Safer, high-elevation travel days

While no forecast will be completely risk-free, these windows are currently looking more optimistic for safer travel. Be sure to check our hourly forecast closer to your drive for higher precision.

Coast: Early on Wednesday (Christmas), later Thursday (Boxing Day) afternoon and evening, and Sunday (Dec. 29)

Wednesday B.C. precipitation forecast timing

Interior: Wednesday (Christmas), Friday and Sunday

Q-and-A: Breaking down the storm conveyor belt

Can we catch a storm breather?

A: Not really. The short interval between frontal systems means little time to regroup, but there are signs of less organized lows as we approach Dec. 30 and 31, potentially ending the year on a calmer note.

Why are we dealing with so many storms?

A: The Pacific Ocean holds the answer. An unusually broad trough stretching from Japan to British Columbia has transformed into a “storm conveyor belt.” This setup channels a continuous series of low-pressure systems toward the province.

B.C. jet stream winds this week

A powerful Pacific jet stream, extending from Japan to B.C., is providing upper-level support, while cold air from eastern Siberia and the Bering Sea amplifies temperature contrasts, intensifying mid-latitude cyclones.

Takeaways

The relentless storm cycle will continue to challenge both residents and travellers.

Plan your trips carefully, allow extra time for delays, and keep emergency supplies handy. Conditions may improve slightly by the end of the month, but vigilance is key in navigating the stormy forecast ahead.

