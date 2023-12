The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election. "That's off the table," Singh said in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, even though the two parties have been working closely together. "That's not something that we're focused on. We're focused on getting enough done in this Parliament and then running to win." The two parties signed a deal in March 202