Reuters

The dollar is making the early running on Monday, retaking some of last week's losses helped in part by rare words of support from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The dollar is also up around 0.5% on the yen and above 150.50 yen per dollar, overshadowing recently more hawkish musings from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda who said the next interest rate hikes were "nearing in the sense that economic data are on track". Ueda's comments, combined with data showing Japanese business investment rising at a healthy 8.1% clip in the third quarter, encouraged markets to price in a 65% chance the BOJ will hike by a quarter point to 0.5% at its policy meeting on Dec. 18-19.