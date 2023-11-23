B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture claims 10 properties owned by alleged drug dealer

VICTORIA — The B.C. government says 10 properties in Prince George should be forfeited for their alleged use in a years-long drug trafficking operation.

The province's Director of Civil Forfeiture says in court documents that properties owned by Daniel Prediger should be handed over to the government because of their use in "unlawful activity."

The civil forfeiture lawsuit filed in Victoria this week says Prediger is a member of a drug trafficking organization who bought properties with illicit proceeds from activities in Prince George, about 700 kilometres north of Vancouver.

The lawsuit says garbage collected in 2017 from a home he owned on Riverview Road contained records of drug sales and debts, as well as plastic bags contaminated with cocaine and a drug cutting agent.

The civil forfeiture claim also says one of Prediger's associates sold heroin to an undercover police officer in 2018 on his behalf.

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court and Prediger has not filed a response to the lawsuit.

The 10 properties have a combined assessed value of more than $2.2 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press