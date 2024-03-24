B.C. e-bike company shares evidence on social media after brazen container theft

DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., say they're investigating a theft of a shipping container that contained thousands of dollars worth of electric bicycles.

Delta Police say a pair of suspects showed up at a warehouse lot on Annacis Island March 19 around 1 a.m. in a semi-trailer, connecting the container to the truck and driving away "within minutes."

Police say the shipping container had 150 Biktrix electric bicycles inside, and the theft was recorded by security cameras showing the container being driven away.

Investigators say their efforts have been "complicated" by the company, which posted on social media about the theft asking for community help and doubting the investigation will turn up the stolen goods.

Biktrix founder Roshan Thomas says in a video posted to Facebook that the theft was a "gut punch" because the container was filled with the company's new flagship Juggernaut e-bikes, and prototypes for other upcoming models.

Thomas says he doesn't have high hopes that police can recover the bikes, but says the distinctive design of the Juggernaut will make them easy to spot, hoping the public will contact police if they see one on the street.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.

