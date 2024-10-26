B.C. election remains too close to call after counting resumes

B.C.’s governing NDP and the insurgent Conservatives are still tied up after counting resumed in the provincial election on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

There is still no clear winner in the 2024 B.C. election after counting resumed on Saturday, according to Elections B.C.

A tallying of mail-in and advance voting ballots has widened the B.C. NDP's lead in two ridings, but the outcome for both districts won't be known until a full manual recount is completed on Sunday and Monday.

The NDP's lead over the B.C. Conservatives in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding has grown to 106 votes from the previous 20 votes, according to updated results posted by Elections B.C. at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The NDP's lead in the Surrey City Centre riding has grown to 162 votes from the previous 95.

More to come.

