B.C. expected to get more snow as extreme cold persists across swath of Prairies

Environment Canada is warning of significant snowfall and a prolonged period of freezing rain in some parts of British Columbia, one day after a major winter storm closed schools and disrupted flights in the province.

The agency says snowfall in southeastern B.C. is expected to taper off near noon, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow forecasted in parts of Vancouver Island before the snow turns to freezing rain.

Vancouver International Airport says flight schedules could continue to be affected with winter weather persisting.

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were closed Wednesday due to the snowstorm.

Environment Canada has lifted its snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect in the Prairies, with wind chill values around -40 expected in parts of northern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

And on the East Coast, parts of Newfoundland will be hit with between 20 and 50 centimetres of snow, while wind gusts nearing 100 kilometres per hour are expected to blow through the northwestern area of the island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press