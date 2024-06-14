B.C.’s first park expansion in a decade protects caribou

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

CHETWYND, B.C. —- The first provincial park expansion in a decade will see some 200,000 hectares of protected space for Caribou and other species located in northeastern B.C.

The Ministry of the Environment said in a statement on June 14th that the Klinse-za Park, located southwest of Chetwynd, is part of the province’s goal of protecting 30 per cent of B.C. lands by the year 2030.

Expanding the park is part of a deal reached in 2020 between the province, the federal government, Saulteau First Nations, and West Moberly First Nations. That agreement included helping to protect and stabilize the population of Caribou.

In the past century, the population of Caribou declined by 55 per cent, leaving only about 4,000 southern mountain caribou in B.C., according to the province.

The new park expansion will house an existing penning site for caribou – operated by the Nîkanêse Wah tzee Stewardship Society – a collaborative, non-profit organization between West Moberly First Nations and Saulteau First Nation – as well as other at-risk species, including fishers, bull trout, grizzly bears and wolverines, within its boundaries.

Direct recovery actions, including the maternal penning projects, have successfully grown the local Klinse-za herd from 36 caribou in 2013 to 138 today.

West Moberly First Nations Chief Roland Willson says news of the park expansion means finding balance in traditional ways and fostering new methods for First Nations.

“Since time immemorial our ancestors have lived in harmony with these lands, and we strive to continue to walk in these footsteps laid before us,” said Wilson. “The teachings were to leave no trace nor impact as you pass through the lands.”

“Treaty No. 8 promises us the ability to carry on a way of life, free from forced interference, now and in future, as if we had never entered into the Treaty. We will continue to pursue a better path towards recovering caribou and finding balance.”

The Government of Canada has provided $46 million to support compensation for industries and tenure holders affected by the implementation of the Partnership Agreement, and $10 million to support a regional economic diversification trust for the region.

Provincially, the government will work collaboratively with First Nations and other partners to develop a Klinse-za/Twin Sisters Park management plan that will also involve public engagement.

Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Illinois is hit with cicada chaos. This is what it's like to see, hear and feel billions of bugs

    RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.

  • Driver ignores signs and runs over threatened species’ nest on beach, WA officials say

    The nest was completely destroyed, wildlife officials said.

  • Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.

  • As critical water supply issues worsen, Calgary mayor says indoor mandatory restrictions may be considered

    If water usage in Calgary continues at its current rate, the city could be forced to bring in mandatory indoor water restrictions, the mayor said Friday, calling the situation "urgent and catastrophic."Jyoti Gondek delivered that message Friday morning during an update on the latest water main break developments as part of a plea for better conservation efforts from residents."We don't know what that looks like, I really don't want to get to that stage," Gondek said. "But if we can't do our part

  • Scientists race to create antivenom as lives in rural Kenya devastated by snake bites

    Residents of Kitui, Kenya live in constant fear of venomous snakebites as dangerous snakes move closer to their settlement. As the forests around them dwindle due to logging and agricultural expansion, and the climate patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the reptiles are encroaching on human territory with alarming frequency. (AP Video shot by: Zelipha Kirobi)

  • B.C. coal mining company fined for more than 400 violations

    A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in

  • Fishermen hunt invasive catfish in Malaysia

    Fishermen in Malaysia show off their catch of catfish, often known as 'janitor fish'. They're an invasive species here and they're destroying local ecosystems and displacing local fish. In Malaysia, the catfish is called “Bandaraya Fish”, scientifically known as Pterygoplichthys. It is native to South America and is popular among aquarium fish breeders worldwide. Researchers say that the release of this invasive species into the open rivers of Malaysia has impacted the local fish population. Out of frustration a group of locals who fish for sport has got together to hunt down the catfish and destroy them. The volunteers, known as the “Pemburu Ikan Bandaraya” (Bandaraya Fish Hunters), meet monthly and use nets to catch hundreds of catfish along the Langat River in Selangor. (AP Video/Syawalludin Zain)

  • Dairy farms reduce climate impact with methane digesters, but communities worry about expansion

    A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)

  • Searching for a female partner for the world’s ‘loneliest’ plant

    The plant has been propagated worldwide, but every surviving specimen of Encephalartos woodii is a male clone – and without a female, natural reproduction is impossible.

  • Watch where you swim! There are 4 of the most dangerous critters along SC shores

    Watch out where you swim this summer. Here are four of the most dangerous critters that live along South Carolina shores.

  • Wild horses return to Kazakh plain after centuries

    Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.

  • Natural gas opposition 'ideological,' new Ontario energy minister says

    CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need

  • Newly discovered species found in Ecuador lives up to its name, A. miraculum

    Researchers have discovered a plant species called Amalophyllon miraculum in western Ecuador. Its survival inspires hope that devastated forests can be preserved.

  • Newly discovered Amazon fish species is named after ‘The Lord of the Rings’ villain for its odd pattern

    A new species of fish has been discovered in the Amazon: a piranha relative with humanlike teeth. The eye-catcher was named after a “Lord of the Rings” villain.

  • Nova Scotia, Newfoundland push for quick passage of federal offshore accord changes

    OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador urged a Senate committee Thursday to quickly pass legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.

  • California legislators break with Gov. Newsom over loan to keep state's last nuclear plant running

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Legislature signaled its intent on Thursday to cancel a $400 million loan payment to help finance a longer lifespan for the state’s last nuclear power plant, exposing a rift with Gov. Gavin Newsom who says that the power is critical to safeguarding energy supplies amid a warming climate.

  • Endangered wild horses return to Kazakhstan

    STORY: :: Prague Zoo/David RauchThese are the world's last wild horses.Przewalski's horses, named after the Russian geographer who discovered them, once roamed across Central Asia. :: Altyn Dala, KazakhstanBut they disappeared entirely from the wild by the end of the 1960s, remaining only in captivity. Now, thanks to an ambitious international effort...they're being reintroduced to their original habitats.This is the Golden Steppe region of central Kazakhstan, a vast area of grassland and wetlands covering some 2,700 square miles.Przewalski's horses haven't lived here for nearly 200 years.In early June, the Czech Republic's Prague Zoo returned seven horses to the area. The stallion and six mares were transported first by Czech military planes, and then several hours by truck, accompanied by zoo keepers. Scientist Albert Salemgareyev says reintroducing the horses will help the country's conservation efforts because they eat a wide variety of grasses and spread the seeds. :: Albert Salemgareyev, Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan"For scientists, yeah, it's also quite important to have these wild horses in the central Kazakhstan... // ...to distribute, you know, non-native or not common plants in the steppe, and also prevent the fire." Efforts to reintroduce Przewalski's horses in China and western Mongolia have already been successful...where the population has reached 850.In Kazakhstan, the horses will stay in an acclimatization enclosure for a year to learn how to find water and food during the steppe's harsh winters.The zoo plans to move approximately 40 more horses in the next five years.

  • The best spots to see 58,000 jacaranda trees in L.A., OC

    The jacarandas are blooming in all their glory. These maps show where you can find high concentrations of the love-it-or-hate-it tree.

  • A pond in warming Mali is disappearing, and a UNESCO-listed fishing tradition is in danger

    Thousands of fishermen holding cone-shaped nets stood side by side, cheering and chanting as they waited for the signal. Suddenly, they rushed to a large muddy pond and cast their nets, dropping to their knees in the mud. For several hundred years, people have gathered in the southern Mali town of San for Sanké mon, a collective fishing rite in June that begins with animal sacrifices and offerings to the water spirits of Sanké pond.

  • Stop Buying These 10 Unnecessary Groceries To Save Over $5,000 This Year

    With the cost of everything increasing due to stubborn inflation figures, finding cheaper alternatives for necessities like groceries is more important than ever. This is why we will look at groceries...