B.C. Hells Angel sentenced to 4 years in prison after cross-border investigation

A prominent member of the B.C. Hells Angels has been sentenced to four years in prison after a lengthy and complex federal RCMP investigation uncovered an international drug smuggling operation.

In a media release, the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime program (FSOC) reported Vincenzo Sansalone, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Haney chapter, was sentenced on Dec. 6, 2023.

Sansalone is one of four men charged with a range of drug-related offences after an investigation that spanned police jurisdictions.

The FSOC says the probe was initially launched by officers in Kelowna, B.C., a known illegal drug transit point, but quickly expanded to the Lower Mainland, then down the U.S. west coast through Seattle to San Diego.

The investigation culminated in a co-ordinated series of warrants and raids executed on multiple residences in March 2018.

"Through the use of numerous advanced investigative techniques, including undercover operations and wire taps, FSOC investigators were able to gather sufficient evidence to arrest the main suspects for conspiracy to import cocaine into Canada from the U.S., as well as production, and trafficking of MDMA," the RCMP stated in a press release.

"During the course of the investigation, BC RCMP FSOC seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380,000 in cash, of which the suspects intended to use as a down payment for the purchase of 18 kilograms of cocaine."

Sansalone, Daniel James Alexander, Martino Calabretti, and Zlatko Garvic were arrested and faced drug-related charges including trafficking in MDMA/MDA and conspiracy to import cocaine.

On March 9, 2023, Alexander was sentenced to serve five years in prison, followed by Garvic, who was handed a four-year prison sentence on April 27, 2023.

Calabretti's case is still before the court.

The RCMP FSCO told CBC News the men are all involved in international organized crime.