B.C. man charged with 2nd-degree murder of estranged wife

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Trail RCMP said Tuesday.

In a release, Trail RCMP say they responded to a report on Monday of a man assaulting a woman on the front lawn of a residence in the village of Montrose, just east of Trail.

Lindsay Christine Danchella suffered what police say were "significant injuries" and died in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Monday.

Donald James Danchella, 46, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, RCMP said. He was charged with second-degree murder.

The B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating.